Delhi govt aims to convert its entire transport system to electric: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal congratulates Gujarat voters after AAP registers impressive gains
People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Sisodia
Congress fights elections to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia
-
The Delhi government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.
"We sincerely hope that when the country is celebrating its 100th Independence Day, our Delhi will be 100 per cent free from vehicular pollution," he said, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly.
It is an aspirational dream to convert the entire transport system of Delhi to electric in the next 25 years but it is not impossible, Sisodia added.
The deputy chief minister said the biggest step to protect the environment has been the implementation of "possibly the world's most progressive" electric vehicle policy in Delhi since August 2020.
"Due to this, Delhi has also become an 'electric vehicle capital'... The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent. This is a major indication of the success of the e-vehicle policy," he said.
"The government is soon going to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles from 72 to 500. Rapid charging points are also being built along the lines of the city of London. We aim to have at least one e-charging station every three kilometres in Delhi," Sisodia said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU