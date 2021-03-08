Delhi's economy estimated to contract by 3.92 pc in FY'21: Survey

The of Delhi is estimated to contract by 3.92 per cent in the current financial year, according to Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21.

In real terms, the contraction in Delhi's gross state domestic product (GSDP) is expected at 5.68 per cent in 2020-21 compared to contraction of 8 per cent at national level, said the report.

The per capita income also went down from Rs 3.76 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 3.54 lakh in the current fiscal year.

Tabling the survey in the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the pandemic halted government activities for some months, causing decline in trade and revenue and financial constraints.

The per capita income of Delhi at current prices during 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 3,54,004 against per capita income of Rs 1,27,768 at national level.

In 2019-20, with outstanding debt of Rs 34,461.83 crore as on March 31, 2020, the Debt-GSDP ratio had declined substantially to 4.15 per cent as comparedto 8.61 per cent in 2011-12.

