Delhi's economy estimated to contract by 3.92 pc in FY'21: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Sisodia gets charge of labour, employment departments in Delhi govt
Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Manish Sisodia
Delhi govt to switch its fleet of cars for EVs within 6 months: Sisodia
Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia shifted out of ICU as condition improves: Official
-
The economy of Delhi is estimated to contract by 3.92 per cent in the current financial year, according to Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21.
In real terms, the contraction in Delhi's gross state domestic product (GSDP) is expected at 5.68 per cent in 2020-21 compared to contraction of 8 per cent at national level, said the report.
The per capita income also went down from Rs 3.76 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 3.54 lakh in the current fiscal year.
Tabling the survey in the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the pandemic halted government activities for some months, causing decline in trade and revenue and financial constraints.
The per capita income of Delhi at current prices during 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 3,54,004 against per capita income of Rs 1,27,768 at national level.
In 2019-20, with outstanding debt of Rs 34,461.83 crore as on March 31, 2020, the Debt-GSDP ratio had declined substantially to 4.15 per cent as comparedto 8.61 per cent in 2011-12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU