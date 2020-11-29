Demand for BIS certified two-wheeler helmets to hit 100 mn with new norms

The helmet manufacturing industry expects the demand for certified two-wheeler helmets to sky-rocket after the Centre implemented new norms.

The Centre, in a recent notification, mandated that only certified two-wheeler helmets would be manufactured and sold in the country for two-wheelers.

As per the notification: "QCO would mean that only certified two-wheeler helmets would be manufactured and sold in the country for the two-wheelers. This would help in avoiding sale of low-quality two-wheeler helmets in the country which would, in turn, help in protecting citizens involved in two-wheeler accidents from fatal injuries."

After the implementation of new norm, the industry now estimates that the total demand of ISI helmets in India will go beyond the current 100 million annually.

"While the sale of the helmets will sprout as the total number of two-wheelers being manufactured in India is nearly 1.7 crore... but now it's time for helmet manufacturers to take responsibility," the Two-Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association said in a statement.

"Helmet is not a simple and easy product, rather a difficult one. Manufacturing helmets needs huge investments as it is a voluminous product. Moreover, helmet is a technology product as well as a labour oriented product."

According to Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India and President, Two-Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association, all branded players need to enhance R&D investment to develop new products to meet the BIS norms and customer requirements.

"The estimated demand for helmets is around 100 million pieces per annum currently which will further rise with the recent notification.

"But the good is that the gap will be filled by those players who are conforming to the BIS norms, since with the enforcement of compulsory certification, the manufacturing of any kind of two-wheeler helmet not under IS 4151:2015 is an offence. As the law is enforced, manufacturers and big organisations should be encouraged to come forward and invest in this field."

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)