Demand for luxury housing improves in national capital

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka stamp duty cut on flats to have limited impact on sales
Karnataka govt reduces stamp duty for apartments to 3% from 5%
Luxury apartment sales make a comeback in big cities; stamp duty cut helps
FIEO seeks re-look at proposed Section 113(ja) in Customs Act
Bond dealers not sure of government's Rs 12-trillion borrowing plan
-
The demand for luxury housing properties in the national capital has improved in the last six months on low prices and home loan interest rates, but there is a need to reduce stamp duty to give a further boost, according to industry experts.
Addressing a webinar on luxury housing market of Delhi-NCR, India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Amit Goyal said the circle rates in Delhi should be rationalised as market prices are 30-40 per lower than the circle rates.
Rahul Bhargava, Joint General Manager, HDFC Ltd, Anubhav Jain, CEO, Silverglades Group and Ravinder Singh Ahuja, CA, Founder RS Ahuja & Co also participated in the webinar.
In the last 8-9 years, property prices have only come down. So, it's high time that the circle rates are rationalised now. I wish there is a stamp duty cut, just like how it was done in Maharashtra and some other states. Even internationally, countries such as the UK and Malta did the same," he said in a statement.
Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have reduced the stamp duties on registration of properties.
Last month, the Delhi government had reduced the circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20 per cent for the next six months, but industry players made a case for further rationalisation.
Goyal said demand is much greater than supply in the market today, due to pent-up demand, low interest rates, an all-time high equity market.
"There is some amount of profit-booking happening from other asset classes, and money is flowing into real estate," he said.
Goyal said property prices have not appreciated over the last decade and rather have come down.
Location has become important post lockdown because people are putting emphasis on upgrading lifestyles. They don't want to travel too much for work and leisure," Jain said.
Bhargava said the loan disbursements have surpassed pre-COVID numbers.
"April-May disbursement was negligible, but now, we have surpassed our pre-COVID numbers, and we can see this trend will continue, he added.
Ahuja said the property prices and interest rates are at the lowest, which has created a very attractive and positive environment.
Goyal said the maximum demand is in Rs 15-25 crore bracket and the top three markets are Sundar Nagar, Jorbagh and Shantiniketan in the national capital.
HDFC Home Loans and India Sotheby's International Realty are jointly organising Delhi Luxury Home Fair 2021, an online property show from March 6-21.
The show will exhibit luxury properties including ready-to-move-in homes and new developments across Delhi NCR in a price range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 150 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU