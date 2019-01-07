Direct tax mop-up rises 14.1% to Rs 8.74 trn during April-Dec 2018: FinMin

mop-up grew 14.1 per cent to Rs 8.74 trillion during April-December 2018, Finance Ministry said Monday.

Refunds amounting to Rs 1.30 trillion have been issued during April to December 2018, which is 17 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

As much as Rs 3.64 trillion has been collected as advance tax, which is 14.5 per cent higher than the advance tax collections during the same period last year.

"The provisional figures of collections up to December 2018 show that gross collections are at Rs 8.74 trillion which is 14.1 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year, a finance ministry statement said.

Net collections (after adjusting for refunds) have increased by 13.6 per cent to Rs 7.43 trillion during April-December, 2018.

The net collections represent 64.7 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for financial year 2018-19 (Rs 11.50 trillion).

The gross collections for corporate tax are 14.8 per cent while that for personal income tax is 17.2 per cent.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in corporate tax collections is 16 per cent and that in personal income tax collections is 14.8 per cent.

It is pertinent to mention that collections of the corresponding period of fiscal 2017-18 also included extraordinary collections under the (IDS), 2016 amounting to Rs 10,844 crore (third and last instalment of IDS), which do not form part of the current year's collections," the Ministry said.

The growth rate of corporate advance tax is 12.5 per cent and that of personal advance tax is 23.8 per cent during April-December.