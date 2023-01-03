JUST IN
Domestic air passenger traffic to cross pre-Covid level in Dec 2022
India govt, ADB sign $1.2 bn loan agreements for infrastructure projects
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata group-air india
Photo: Bloomberg

The monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming it as a healthy trend and a good sign for the industry.

In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

"2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year.

There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.

"Monthly domestic passenger numbers in December 2022 crossed the pre-Covid-29 high!" Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:50 IST

