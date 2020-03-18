Economic impact of Coronavirus: Bad in Jan-March, worse in April-June

As of Wednesday morning, the number of Coronavirus cases in India reached 147, with 130 active, 14 cured or discharged, and three deaths. Across the country, the central and state governments have advised against non-essential travels, with some announcing shutting down of pubs, malls and restaurants and movie halls.

Companies have enforced work from home and social distancing is being imposed. The effects of the pandemic on economic activity are being felt far and wide, far beyond the airline, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. Analysts see some impact to the January-March 2020 ...