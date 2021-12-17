Economic viability of infra projects high in India, says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Medium, heavy passenger EVs increase from 124 in 2018 to 1,356: Gadkari
Gadkari favours raising speed limits on expressways to 140 km/hour
The way ahead: NHAI to put four more expressways on the fast track
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday assured investors that the internal rate of return (IRR) of infrastructure projects in the country is very high and they should not worry about their investments in the sector.
"The internal rate of return (IRR) is very high and so there is no issue with economic viability (of infrastructure projects in the country)," the road transport and highways minister said.
He was speaking at a national conference on investment opportunities in highways, transport and logistics.
He said the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, which was built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, was first monetised for Rs 3,000 crore and later for Rs 8,000 crore.
The government does not allocate projects until 90 per cent of land is acquired and forest and railways clearances are in place, he said.
Gadkari assured investors that with all clearances in place, there is minimal chance of any infrastructure project getting stalled in the country.
He further said reduction in cost of logistics can boost economic growth.
While the logistics cost in China is in the range of 8-10 per cent and 12-13 per cent in America and Europe, it is 14-16 per cent in India.
The reason for high logistics cost in India is due to lack of roads and railway infrastructure, the minister explained.
According to him, the size of the automobile sector in the country may reach Rs 15 lakh crore over the next five years, compared to Rs 7.5 lakh crore at present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU