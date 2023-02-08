ED arrests businessman Gautam Malhotra in Delhi excise policy scam

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested businessman Gautam Malhotra in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.
This is the second arrest of the day made in the same case. Earlier, the CBI arrested Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant, Butchibabu Gorantla.
The ED will produce Malhotra before the Rouse Avenue Court and will seek his custodial remand.
Gautam is the seventh arrest made by the ED in the excise policy scam case so far.
The ED has filed two charge sheets in the case and they are in process of filing a second supplementary charge sheet in the matter.
--IANS
atk/dpb
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 12:47 IST
