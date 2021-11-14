Even as pandemic ease, hybrid work model to stay with tweaks: Experts

With companies bringing in digital transformation and innovations to ensure work continuity amid the Covid-19, a successful hybrid work environment would find its relevance in 2022 too even as pandemic concerns have eased, industry experts have said.

The hybrid model means employees work partly on-site or in the office and partly remotely depending upon work requirement and productivity.

Certain industries are thriving on the back of the hybrid model amid the pandemic challenges and the companies are expected to tweak the model to get the best out of it in the next year, experts opined.

According to a survey by Nasscom and job portal Indeed, around 70 per cent of IT companies are trying to make the hybrid model work effectively. The survey found that 66 per cent of the respondents reported higher employee satisfaction working remotely.

"To me, the hybrid model is here to stay in 2022 but it is going to be sector-specific. Many companies in IT and allied industries will continue to work in a hybrid model and grow at a rapid pace as they have adapted to the hybrid set-up quickly," the Founder and CEO of talent and performance development solutions provider Winzard, Yugandhar Penubolu, told PTI.

He noted that while certain sectors will move out of the hybrid model quickly, it is noteworthy that HR management has hogged a lot more importance within organizations lately leading to rapid digital transformation.

This transformation and also the forced innovations in processes related to business and operations have paved the way for a successful hybrid work environment, Penubolu said.

Prachi Mishra, Director - Human Resources, Equirus, also said that the hybrid working model has already set its pace in the industry.

"While many have adopted it others are in the wait and watch stage as implementation would be key as a success factor. It surely augments a culture of workforce flexibility however depends upon factors like Business Model, market demands and degree of autonomy given to employees to design work patterns," Mishra said.

Udit Mittal, Founder, Unison International opined that the hybrid model is here to stay because 2022 will see future variations in the model where companies will open small remote offices in smaller towns or would give further employees.

The reason behind this is that the companies have seen higher productivity, savings on rentals, transportation, Mittal noted.

On the other side, the employees have got a chance to go back to their homes and spend more time with their families and have reduced the cost of multiple homes.

Also, the environment in smaller places is much better than in the toxic environment in major metros. With internet connectivity improving this is the future of working, Mittal said.

Alok Bansal, MD and Country Head, Visionet India stated that going into 2022, companies will put in place the hybrid model with tailor-made twists for each employee or sets of employees doing similar work.

"WFH will help companies cut costs too as office space lease expenses are a major item in the P&L account, which will see lower numbers," Bansal added.

