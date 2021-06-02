Exports jump to $32.21 bn in May, up 67%; trade deficit at $6.32 billion

-
India's exports grew by 67.39 per cent to USD 32.21 billion in May driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products and chemicals, according government data released on Wednesday.
Exports in May last year stood at USD 19.24 billion and in May 2019 it was at USD 29.85 billion, the commerce ministry's preliminary data showed.
Imports in May rose by 68.54 per cent to USD 38.53 billion, from USD 22.86 billion in May 2020. In May 2019, imports stood at USD 46.68 billion.
"India is thus a net importer in May 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 6.32 billion, an increase of 74.69 per cent over trade deficit USD 3.62 billion in May 2020 and reduction by 62.49 per cent over trade deficit USD 16.84 billion in May 2019," the ministry said.
Oil imports during the month under review rose to USD 9.45 billion, as compared to USD 3.57 billion in May 2020. In May 2019, it stood at USD 12.59 billion.
Exports during Apr-May this year jumped to USD 62.84 billion, as against USD 29.6 billion in the same period last year. It was USD 55.88 billion in Apr-May 2019, the data showed.
Imports during Apr-May 2021 was USD 84.25 billion, an increase from USD 39.98 billion in April-May 2020. In Apr-May 2019 it stood at USD 89.07 billion.
In Apr-May 2021, oil imports aggregated at USD 20.32 billion from USD 8.24 billion in Apr-May 2020. In Apr-May 2019 it was USD 24.16 billion.
