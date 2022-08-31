FDI equity inflows dip 6% during April-June to $16.59-bn, says DPIIT

-
ALSO READ
FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 bn in 2021-22: DPIIT data
Maharashtra leads states with 13,541 govt-recognised startups: DPIIT data
FDI inflow in R&D sector grows six-fold YoY to Rs 344 million in 2021
FDI likely to touch $100 billion in 2022-23: Industry chamber PHDCCI
Govt widens meaning of real estate business under FDI policy
-
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 6 per cent to USD 16.59 billion during the April-June quarter this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The inflows had stood at USD 17.56 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) aggregated at USD 22.34 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year as against USD 22.52 billion in the year-ago period.
Singapore emerged as the top investor during April-June period with USD 5.7 billion FDI. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 2.4 billion), UAE (USD 2.2 billion), USA (USD 1.5 billion), Netherland (USD one billion), and Japan (USD 851 million), the data showed.
The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 3.5 billion during the three-month period of this fiscal.
It was followed by services (USD 2.6 billion), trading (USD 2 billion), chemicals (USD 960 million), automobile industry (USD 691 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 680 million).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU