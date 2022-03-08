Female utilisation of AB PM-JAY at 46.7% from Oct 2019 to Sep 2021: Study

Female utilisation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) services stood at 46.7 per cent from October 2019 to September 2021, according to a new study.

Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Meghalaya have a higher number of Ayushman Cards issued for women as compared to their male counterparts, the study showed.

Apart from expanding and creating a network of almost 27,300 private and government hospitals, AB PM-JAY has also greatly contributed in shifting the gender paradigm with over 42 per cent of beneficiaries availing treatment under the scheme being women.

States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Sikkim observed higher female utilisation under AB PM-JAY than male for the stipulated period of time.

AB PM-JAY currently provides as many as 59 packages and 77 procedures under the specialty of obstetrics and gynaecology for women enabling increased access to better healthcare services and, thus helping in the reduction of maternal and child mortality.

It has been also observed that obstetrics and gynaecology utilisation under the scheme is the second most utilised specialty after general medicine in over 15 states, it said.

Besides the above mentioned procedures, other specialisations like oncology (58 per cent) and ophthalmology (51 per cent) have also seen a higher female beneficiary utilisation than male under AB PM-JAY.

"The PM-JAY scheme is setting a great example for promoting gender equity and equal opportunities in access to health benefits and medical assistance for all," said Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority while releasing the study.

"The high representation of female beneficiaries in the scheme is a testament to our commitment for this endeavour. I hope we can continue this tradition and keep this inclusiveness alive, Sharma said.

The AB PM-JAY health insurance scheme aspires to continue working on improving health conditions for all and thus contributing in increasing female health autonomy, Sharma said.

