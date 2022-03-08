PM Modi to address global investors on privatisation, asset monetisation

-
ALSO READ
DIPAM likely to decide on commercial matters for PSU privatisation
A quick report card of govt's infra asset monetisation initiative
Centre likely to miss national monetisation target for next fiscal
PhonePe, NITI Aayog announce FinTech Open Hackathon winners
Plan for railways asset monetisation didn't attract enough investors: Kant
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address global investors as well as infrastructure, real estate and legal sector experts on the strategy of CPSE privatisation, asset monetisation and their contribution to India's growth.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), in collaboration with NITI Aayog, is organising the apex level consultative post-Budget webinar, which will see participation from 22 ministries and senior management from PSEs.
Global sovereign funds, private equity, global pension funds, investment banks, asset monetisation companies especially real estate, infrastructure, and legal experts along with other stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, and Australia would also participate.
"With this webinar, DIPAM aims to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors' community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation plan/strategy regarding Privatization/Disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises and Asset Monetization of Core and Non-Core assets for realization of optimal outcome/contribution in India's growth," an official statement said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give her address in the concluding session of the webinar.
DIPAM will incorporate valuable thoughts/experiences from the panellists and participants to formulate robust implementation strategy for privatisation, asset monetisation and disinvestment programme of the Government of India with sharper focus, the statement added.
The government has set a Budget target of Rs 65,000 crore from CPSE disinvestment/privatisation in the next fiscal beginning April 1.
In the current fiscal, the disinvestment target has been scaled down to Rs 78,000 crore in the revised estimates, from Rs 1.75 lakh crore pegged in the Budget. So far this fiscal, over Rs 12,400 crore has been realised from minority stake sales and Air India privatisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU