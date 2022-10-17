JUST IN
Govt's wheat, rice stock at a comfortable level: Food Secretary
Poverty in India fell by 415 million in 15 yrs; still has maximum poor: UN
Recovery tracker: More people travelling by air, workplace visits up 9.7%
India likely to produce 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2022-23: Report
PM expresses concern on high import bill for edible oil, fertlisers
PM Modi launches single brand 'Bharat' for subsidised fertilisers
India to have over 65% power capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030: Singh
PM Modi releases 12th instalment of funds worth Rs 16K cr for farmers
PM Modi to distribute Ayushman cards under PMJAY-MA Yojana in Gujarat
PM Narendra Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt's wheat, rice stock at a comfortable level: Food Secretary
Business Standard

Fight against inflation will be dogged, prolonged: RBI article

Retail inflation spiked to 7.41% in September, remaining above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the ninth month in a row

Topics
retail inflation | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

inflation, vegetables
A vendor carries vegetables at Khandsa Road Sabji Mandi, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

The fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates, an RBI article said.

"Yet, if we succeed, we will entrench India's prospects as one of the fastest growing economies of the world enjoying a negative inflation differential with the rest of the world," according to the article on the state of economy authored by a team lead by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

It said this happy outcome will re-enthuse foreign investors, stabilise markets and secure financial stability on an enduring basis.

Retail inflation spiked to 7.41 per cent in September, remaining above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the ninth month in a row.

With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of 2 per cent on either side.

"While the persistence of headline CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation above the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters (up to September) will trigger mandated accountability processes, monetary policy remains focussed on realigning inflation with the target," the article said.

The article has been published in the RBI's October bulletin.

The central bank said the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent its views.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on retail inflation

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.