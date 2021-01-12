FinMin releases Rs 6,000 crore to states, UTs to meet GST shortfall

-
ALSO READ
GST borrowing to meet states shortfall must be reasonable: Finance Secy
No breakthrough in GST compensation deadlock; next Council meet on Oct 12
Icra finds FinMin's estimates of GST compensation gap much smaller
Finance Ministry permits five states to borrow extra Rs 16,728 crore
Tamil Nadu may go with Option-1 for GST compensation, but seeks tweaks
-
The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 11th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 66,000 crore.
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.
The Ministry of Finance in a statement said it has released the 11th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states/Union Territories to meet the GST compensation shortfall.
Out of this, Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and Rs 483.40 crore to the three Union Territories (UTs) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry), who are members of the GST Council.
The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation, it said.
"The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.10 per cent. So far, an amount of Rs 66,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.72 per cent," the statement said.
The borrowings under the special window have been done in 11 rounds and the amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, December 14, December 21, December 28, 2020, and January 4 and January 11 this year.
Out of this, Rs 60,066.36 crore has been released to states and Rs 5,933.64 crore to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly.
In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to states to help them mobilise more financial resources.
Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 lakh crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU