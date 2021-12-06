Food processing ministry okays 60 applications under PLI scheme

The food processing ministry on Monday said it has approved 60 applications of investment proposals by packaged food companies, including Amul, ITC, HUL, Britannia Industries, Parle Agro, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India seeking benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

In March this year, the Union Cabinet approved a for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The scheme will help create 2.5 lakh jobs, boost exports and ensure availability of a wider range of value-added products for consumers.

The ministry had invited expressions of interest (EOI)/ proposals for availing incentives under the for food processing industries with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The last date for submission of proposals was June 24, 2021.

"In response to the EOI, the ministry had received a total of 91 applications under Category 1. The approval committee under the chairmanship of the minister, FPI (food processing industries) has accorded approval to 60 applicants under Category 1," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the list furnished by the ministry, as many as 12 applications have been approved in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook segment.

They are Britannia Industries, Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Parle Biscuits Pvt Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, ITC Ltd, Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, Anmol Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

In fruits and vegetables segment, 18 applications have been approved.

They include Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd, Mtr Foods Private Ltd, Mccain Foods India Pvt Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Keventer Agro Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Fieldfresh Foods Pvt Ltd, Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Emami Agrotech Ltd.

In Marine, 11 proposals have been approved, including of Falcon Marine Exports Ltd, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd and ITC Ltd.

As many as four proposals have been approved in mozzarella cheese segment -- Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd and Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd.

