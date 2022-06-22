Foreign exchange reserves up by $30.3 bn in FY22, shows RBI data

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, rose by USD 30.3 billion in 2021-22 fiscal against USD 99.2 billion expansion in FY2020-21, RBI data showed.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 47.5 billion during 2021-22 as compared with USD 87.3 billion during 2020-21.

The (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during 2021-22.

The valuation loss, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar against major currencies, amounted to USD 17.2 billion during 2021-22 as against a valuation gain of USD 11.9 billion during 2020-21, the data showed.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 38.8 billion as against a surplus of USD 23.9 billion in the fiscal ended 2021.

During FY22, there was a capital account surplus of USD 86.3 billion, compared to a surplus of USD 63.4 billion in FY21, the data showed.

