Forex reserves increase by $2.039 billion to $639.516 billion

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
India's forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves slide by over $2.47 billion
Forex reserves jump $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion: RBI data
India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 billion: RBI governor
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.039 billion to USD 639.516 billion in the week ended October 8, according to RBI data.
In the previous week ended October 1, the reserves had dipped by USD 1.169 billion to USD 637.477 billion. The reserves had surged by USD 8.895 billion to a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3.
During the reporting week ended October 8, the rise in the reserves was on account of an increase in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.
FCA rose by USD 1.55 billion to USD 577.001 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
Expressed in dollar terms, FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves were up by USD 464 million to USD 38.022 billion in the reporting week.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 28 million to USD 19.268 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 3 million to USD 5.225 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU