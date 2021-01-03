FPIs invest Rs 62,016 crore in equities in Dec; remain top net buyers

-
ALSO READ
FPI registrations decline as coronavirus pandemic hits market sentiment
FPIs remain net sellers in Indian mkts, withdraw Rs 86 cr in July so far
FPIs remain net buyers in first week of August; pump in Rs 8,327 crore
P-notes investment surges to 14-month high of Rs 78,686 cr in October
FPIs smash records in Nov: Highest net inflows in a calendar month ever
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers for the third month in a row by investing Rs 68,558 crore in Indian markets as global investors continued betting on emerging markets.
For the equity segment, this is the highest quantum of money invested ever since the FPI data has been made available by the National Securities Depository Ltd.
The second highest amount into equities was invested by FPIs in November, when they had pumped in Rs 60,358 crore.
As per depositories data, overseas investors put in a net Rs 62,016 crore into equities and Rs 6,542 crore into the debt in December 2020.
The total net investment during the month stood at Rs 68,558 crore.
Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers in October and November as well and invested Rs 22,033 crore and Rs 62,951 crore, respectively.
"Foreign investors could be seen getting out of some bluechip stocks and entering the small and midcap space as bluechips have so far attracted a bulk of the investments and have therefore reached high valuations," Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, said.
He further said that an incredible inflow of investors' money into India is being witnessed which is leading to the markets' rally -- "something not seen in over five years."
Jain added that the vaccine success may bring more confidence in economic activity and the investment rally may continue in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU