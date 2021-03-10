Gadkari inaugurates technology centres in Andhra, MP to boost MSME sector

-
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated two technology centres at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
He also inaugurated three extension centres of big technological centres and seven mobile Udyam Express.
He said the technological centres should have coordination, cooperation and communication with the local industries, and also emphasised on the need to have a performance audit of all the technological and extension centres.
Talking about the Indian automobile sector, Gadkari said "the target is to make Indian automobile industry worth Rs 10 lakh crore rupees in next five years from present Rs 4,50,000 lakh crore rupees".
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that around 2,50,000 students are getting training at these centres and the tool room works from normal designing to the area of robotics.
Talking about the mobile Udyam Express, Sarangi said these mobile vans will go to the villages and make people aware about all aspects of entrepreneurship along with imparting training to them.
It is estimated that after the establishment of the new centres, an additional capacity for skilling four lakh trainees and assisting one lakh MSMEs will be created to provide technology, incubation, skilling and advisory support to the industry in the country.
