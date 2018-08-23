GDP could grow at 7.7% in Q1, take a hit on weak farm growth: SBI

Lending major (SBI) on Wednesday said that its (CLI) has hinted a growth of 7.7 per cent during the first quarter of 2018-19.

The bank has developed -- SBI -- to detect early signals of turning-points in economic activity by taking the basket of 18 leading indicators.

"The is signalling that the economic activity for Q1FY19 has picked up substantially and the growth would be 7.6 per cent," an SBI Ecowrap report said.

"However, the headline is being possibly pulled down by a weak agricultural growth. Major indicators, that we found are driving in Q1 FY19 are cement production, passenger traffic, sale of both commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle, non-food credit growth and aircraft movement among others," the report said.