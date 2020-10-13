Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

-
ALSO READ
Nabard to disburse Rs 1.2 trillion crop loan for farmers this fiscal
Centre extends crop insurance premium deadline in five MP districts
UP farmers expect bumper paddy crop this year with good monsoons
States assure Centre of utilising Rs 1 trn agri fund for farmers' welfare
Phased unlocking since June 1 has revived economic activities: Govt
-
The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers' benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth of the sector.
Addressing a digital conference, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "The crop protection industry should share propositions to make crop protection products which are newer, safer and more effective, for the benefit of the farmers".
Indian agro-chemicals industry is a champion sector and is all set and open to align with best international practices and regulatory reforms, a statement issued by the industry body quoted the minister as saying.
Rupala said the government is also looking at a cluster approach for imparting quality education and extension services for the farmers and asked the industry to support this initiative.
Speaking on the occasion, National Rainfed Area Authority CEO Ashok Dalwai said India needs to be the market hub as the country has a virtuous infrastructure and regulatory system to promote the sector.
Going forward, globally accepted policy incentives such as data protection, digital technology (drones and services solutions) from industry and channel partners will help achieve the goals, he added.
Additional Secretary in Fertilizers and Chemicals Ministry Samir Kumar Biswas said: "Government and the industry would work together to bring the recommendations and international best practices to achieve national goals".
India needs new molecules, which are safe and effective. The industry needs to come forward and submit the list of such molecules, including higher active ingredients aligned with international standards, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra noted.
However, CropLife India Chairman K C Ravi said there is a need for "a predictable, stable and science-based policy and regulatory regime for the proper growth of the crop protection sector".
He pitched for a forward-looking progressive Pesticide Management Bill 2020, which promotes innovation and new product introduction to address the current and upcoming challenges faced by the farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU