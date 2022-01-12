Govt only an investor in telcos post conversion of liabilities: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Space tech, telecom to push digital services to remote areas: Vaishnaw
Have to make telecom spectrum 'affordable', says Ashwini Vaishnaw
From PPP to organisational changes, a tight rope walk for Ashwini Vaishnaw
Telecom relief package likely to cost Rs 14,000 crore to govt in FY22
Railways lost 2,903 employees due to coronavirus: Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the present and future debt liabilities will continue to remain with the telecom companies that have proposed to convert their interest liabilities payment into equity.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the government into equity. Post conversion, the government will have stakes in the three companies.
"Government will remain an investor only. The companies will be run by the professionals. All the debt liabilities will remain responsibility of the companies. The companies have given us commitment," Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU