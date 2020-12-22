Govt procures 42.2 mn tonnes paddy worth Rs 79,675 cr at MSP so far

has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 422.01 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 79,675 crore.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) starts from October.

for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, an official statement said.

The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have purchased 422.01 lakh tonnes of paddy up to December 21 as against 346.10 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

"About 50.77 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 79675.58 crore," the statement said.

Punjab has purchased 202.77 lakh tonnes till the close of procurement season in the state on November 30, accounting for 48.05 per cent of total procurement in the country.

The government procures wheat and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers to meet its requirement under the food law and other welfare schemes.

Oilseeds and pulses are also procured under different schemes of the government, like the Price Stabilisation Fund.

