Govt's total liabilities rise to Rs 82 trn by Sept end, shows FinMin data

Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 82 trillion at end-September from Rs 79.8 trillion at end-June this year, latest data on showed on Monday.

accounted for 89.3 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2018 with the share of internal debt being 82.9 per cent.

Nearly 26.6 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years, said the Quarterly Report on Management, released by the

The holding pattern indicates a share of 41.4 per cent for commercial banks and 24.6 per cent for insurance companies by end-September 2018.

G-Sec yields have shown a hardening trend in the second quarter of the fiscal with the increase in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 8.01 per cent from 7.76 per cent since the last quarter, reflecting the impact of several developments, it said.

These development are "an increase in crude prices, depreciation in the value of against the US dollar and rate hikes by US Fed and the Reserve Bank".

"Central government dated securities continued to account for a major share of total trading volumes in the secondary market, with a share of 85 per cent in total outright trading volumes in value terms during Q2 of FY19," the report said.

During the July-September quarter of the fiscal, the Central government issued dated securities worth Rs 1.44 trillion as against Rs 1.89 trillion in the year-ago quarter.

The temporary cash flow mismatches were bridged through the issuance of Cash Management Bills amounting to Rs 200 billion during the quarter, it added.