Govt sees rupee at 72-73 against dollar as 'fair value': FinMin source

sees value of 72-73 against the U.S. dollar as "fair value," a senior said on Tuesday, after the government announced a raft of measures last week to stabilise the falling local

The had fallen more than 11 per cent against the dollar this year and is the worst performing Asian It was trading at 72.40 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 72.51.

"The could again come under pressure once the new US sanctions on comes into force," due to a possible rise in oil prices, the source who declined to be named told

Iran's have been falling in recent months as more buyers, including its second-largest buyer India, cut imports ahead of U.S. sanctions that take effect in November. aims to cut Iran's down to zero to force to re-negotiate a nuclear deal.