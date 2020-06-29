Govt to launch PMKVY-III with focus on digital tech, industry 4.0: Minister

Thegovernment has approved the third phase of skill development scheme,Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana(PMKVY), with anincreased focus on and industry 4.0, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday.

Addressing a webinar organised by Assocham, the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said as the second phase of the implementation of is nearing completion, the third phase of the scheme has received the Centre's nod, paving the way for its launch.

"You will be happy to know that the second part (phase) of is ending and the government has approved part three (of the scheme) prepared by us," Pandey said.

The government launched the scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to one crore persons by 2020.

The revamped scheme, called PMKVY 2.0, moved to a grant-based model where the training and assessment cost would be directly reimbursed to training providers and assessment bodies in accordance with common norms.

The minister also highlighted theneed to focus on employment in the current scenario andstrengthening district skill committees.

He informed that the government plans to further simplify apprenticeship so that industries do not hesitate in absorbing their apprentices and they do so enthusiastically.

The minister also said that his ministry was compiling data of skilled persons across the country which would be made available at a single click.

