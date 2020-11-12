Govt working on short, medium-term measures to control price rise: FM

-
ALSO READ
Expensive vegetables, high metal prices push WPI inflation to 1.32%
WPI inflation falls 1.81% in June over fuel prices, but food prices rise
WPI inflation rises to 1.3% in September mainly on costlier food items
Covid-19 impact: Centre releases truncated WPI inflation data for April
WPI falls 3.21% in May, but food prices rise
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said perishable goods are putting upward pressure on inflation and the government is working on both short and medium-term measures for controlling price rise.
The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to a seven-month high of 1.32 per cent in September, while retail inflation was at eight-month high of 7.34 per cent on spiralling prices of food items, especially vegetables.
Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said floods in certain districts have led to uptick in prices of perishable goods, and the government is taking steps for their better preservation, long shelf life and providing weather proof storage, particularly for crops like onion and potato.
"Strictly, the perishable goods are the one which went up...and its more because some districts got flooded...The government is working on both short-term and medium-term steps. Import where necessary for short duration and for medium-term, enough investment is being attracted to and incentives being provided to create agri infrastructure," she said.
The Reserve Bank in a report on the state of economy on Wednesday had also flagged unrelenting pressure of inflation as a downside risk confronting the prospects of economic recovery.
"The foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures...There is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions and the eventual corrosion of the nascent growth impulses that are making their appearance," RBI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU