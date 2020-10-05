Goyal meets top brass of coal, power sectors to consolidate rlys' coal biz

-
ALSO READ
Coal washing not mandatory for supply to thermal plants: Environment min
CIL's coal supply to power sector drops by 21.7% in April-June quarter
Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops about 20% in April-July
CIL's coal allocation for non-power sector in Q1 rises 3-fold to 6.66 MT
Coal supply by Coal India to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April
-
Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met the top leadership of the coal and power sectors on Monday to ensure consolidation of the coal business of the railways and suggest ways and means to further improve the joint operational productivity of all stakeholders, the railway ministry said in a statement.
Coal accounts for almost 50 per cent of the freight of the railways. Last year, the loading of coal was 587 MT of the total freight of 1,210 MT.
The secretaries of the power and coal ministries, the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, the heads of CIL, NTPC, Singareni, MCL, SECL, CCL, NCL, WCL, ECL, BCCL, NEC and SCCL participated in the meeting to review the freight operations company wise.
Speaking at the meeting, Goyal said the railways is making relentless efforts to boost freight loading and there is no scope of any slippage on any front. He called for coordinated operations among the railways and the coal and power entities to ensure the maximum mutual growth of all the three sectors.
It may be noted that in a turnaround, in September, the Indian Railways earned Rs 9,896.86 crore from freight loading, which is Rs 1,180.57 crore higher than last year's earnings for the same period (Rs 8,716.29 crore).
The increase in freight revenue has been 13.54 per cent.
"There is a great a potential to further enhance loading of coal. An increase in coal loading will have a significant positive impact on the railways' freight revenues. The railways is now going all out to overtake last year's figures on a cumulative basis as well, in spite of COVID-related challenges and long lockdowns," the statement said.
Freight loading in September has been 15.3 per cent more than last year for the same period.
The minister also said the national transporter has taken a slew of measures such as introducing more than 25 policy initiatives, including the formation of business development units at zonal levels, running specialised parcel and "kisan" trains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU