Green shoots seen in housing finance sector, disbursements up in Sep: NHB

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance surges 11% as net profit in June quarter rises 35% YoY
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
RBI to replace NHB rules with its own set as the new HFC regulator
PNB Housing Finance Q2 net down 15% at Rs 313 crore; revenue falls 9%
PNB Housing Finance leaps 11% as board to consider fund raising tomorrow
-
The National Housing Bank (NHB) on Thursday said there are distinct signs of green shoots in the housing finance sector.
New approvals of housing and non-housing loans by HFCs during September 2020 were at 130 per cent of the previous period, NHB, the regulator for housing finance companies (HFCs), said in a statement.
Home loan disbursements by HFCs during September 2020 were also better at 105 per cent compared to September 2019, it said.
NHB's refinance March 2020 onwards is at a record high of Rs 33,293 crore, it said, adding that this includes Rs 14,046 crore of refinance sanctioned under the Special Liquidity Facility announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package'.
The rising refinance offtake and sanctions by HFCs so far indicate that demand for housing is back in the market, both in low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) segments, and ensuing festive season would witness a greater traction, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU