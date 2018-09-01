GST revenues slide to Rs 939.6 bn in August from Rs 964.83 bn in July: Govt

collections dropped to Rs 939.60 billion in August from Rs 964.83 billion in the previous month, the said Saturday.

The total number of GSTR ( returns) 3B filed for the month of July up to August 31, 2018, is 6.7 million. This is slightly higher than 66 lakh returns of the month of June filed up to July 31, 2018, the ministry said in a statement.

The revenues collected in August are slightly lower than July collection of Rs 964.83 billion, and June collection of Rs 956.10 billion.

Explaining reasons for the dip, the ministry said one of the main factors is a probable postponement of sale of items for which tax rate was reduced by the Council in its meeting on July 21. The rate cut was effective July 27.

"Since it would have taken some time for the market to pass on the benefit of reduced taxes, consumers would have postponed their decision to buy expecting the benefit. The actual impact of reduction of rate of taxes would be observed only from next month onwards as the rate reduction would have got affected only in last few days of the month, the ministry said.

Also the last date of filing return of July 2018, in was extended up to 5 October 2018, in view of the flood.