Haryana to implement 7th Pay Commission in colleges: The revised salaries

The government on Friday approved the pay scale recommendations to the teaching and non-teaching staff of government universities, government colleges and government aided colleges with effect from January 1, 2016 as per the

The move will put an additional burden of Rs 2.3 billion annually on the state exchequer, said state finance minister Abhimanyu in an official release.

With this decision, teaching and non-teaching staff working on 2,853 posts in various universities and colleges in the state would be benefited, he said.

Assistant professors of universities and colleges would get Rs 57,700 to 79,800 whereas associate professors would get Rs 131,400 and professors would get Rs 144,200 to Rs 182,200, he added.

Similarly, assistant librarian of universities and colleges would get Rs 57,700 to Rs 68,900 and deputy librarian would get Rs 79,800 to Rs 1,31,400 and librarian would get Rs 1,44,200.

The minister said that while, lecturers, physical education in universities and colleges and assistant director of sports department would get Rs 57,700 to Rs 68,900, the deputy director would get Rs 79,800 to Rs 131,400 and director would get Rs 144,200.

The registrar and controller of examination would get Rs 144,200, sub registrar and sub controller of examination would get Rs 79,800 and assistant registrar and assistant controller of examination would get Rs 56,100.

Furthermore, the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor would also get pay scale as per the 7th pay commission, he added.