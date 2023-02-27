JUST IN
Himachal govt approves setting up of eight heliports in 2023: Officals

The decision of the state government is aimed at promoting tourism and giving a boost to its economy, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur (HP) 

Helicopter
Representative Image

The Himachal Pradesh government has given clearance for setting up of eight heliports in different districts of the state this year and work for their construction will start soon, officials said on Monday.

The decision of the state government is aimed at promoting tourism and giving a boost to its economy, officials said.

Deputy Commissioners have selected land for the construction of heliports in six districts and Pawan Hans will start the consultancy work related to the heliport from March 1, an official spokesman said.

He said the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were being sent to the Centre for getting funds.

The Centre will allocate the budget to the state for the construction of the heliport as per prescribed parameters. Presently, out of five heliports in the state, three are being used commercially.

There is a plan to build a heliport in each district, but considering the high potential of tourism in tribal areas, more than one heliport will be built in those areas.

Heliports are proposed to be built at three places in Sissu, Jispa and Rangrik in tribal Lahaul-Spiti district besides Sarvo in tribal Kinnaur district.

In the first phase, heliports will be constructed at Sasan in Hamirpur, Rakkar in Kangra, Sultanpur in Chamba, Pirdi in Kullu, Jispa, Sissu and Rangrik in Lahaul-Spiti and Sarvo in Kinnaur.

The old helipad at Sultanpur of Chamba district headquarters will be developed into a heliport. A place had been selected at Pirdi in Kullu district, but now administrative consultations are being held regarding Kullu's Aloo Maidan as well.

There is a proposal for the construction of heliports at Nahan and Dhar Kyari in Sirmour, Chanshal Larot in Shimla, Jankaur in Una, Galanala in Solan and Pangi and Holi in Chamba in the second phase.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:46 IST

