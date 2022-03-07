Hiring activities witness 31% increase in February: Report

-
Hiring activity witnessed a 31 per cent increase in February as multiple sectors recorded strong growth compared to the previous year, according to a report.
The job postings in February 2022 stood at 3,074 on the Naukri platform, compared to 2,356 in the same month of the previous year, according to data by Naukri's JobSpeak Index.
"With sectors like Auto/Auto Ancillary showing recovery after a long time, and other major organised sectors sustaining growth, one can say that both sentiment and confidence are strong among the jobseekers," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.
Insurance sector clocked the highest growth (74 per cent) in hiring activity in February compared to the same month in 2021, followed by retail (64 per cent).
After a long sluggish period, the auto industry showed signs of recovery in February as it grew by 12 per cent over the same period last year.
Meanwhile, sectors like IT-software/software services (41 per cent), banking/financial services (35 per cent), pharma (34 per cent), hospitality (41 per cent) and telecom (23 per cent) continued to demonstrate consistent growth as concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly in the previous month.
Medical/healthcare (7 per cent) and FMCG (4 per cent) sectors showed marginal growth in hiring activity compared with the year-ago period, it added.
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month and year-on-year (YoY).
The report further revealed that the top metro cities recorded a healthy rise in hiring trend, with Kolkata witnessing a Y-o-Y increase of 56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru (49 per cent), Mumbai (45 per cent), Chennai (45 per cent), Hyderabad (43 per cent), Pune (41 per cent) and Delhi (30 per cent).
In non-metro cities, Coimbatore (57 per cent) recorded the highest Y-o-Y growth beating its past trend, followed by Ahmedabad (32 per cent) and Kochi (16 per cent).
