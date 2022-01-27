Income Tax refunds of Rs 1.62 trillion issued so far this fiscal

-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Rs 1.62 lakh crore income tax refunds to over 1.79 crore taxpayers till January 24, 2022 of the current financial year, official data showed on Thursday.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 24th January 2022," Income Tax Department said in a tweet..
Income tax refunds of Rs 57,754 crore have been issued in 1,77,35,899 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,04,694 crore have been issued in 2,23,952 cases, it said.
This includes 1.41 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 27,111.40 crore.
