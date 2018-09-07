India can save about Rs 1.2 tn worth of forex by switching to e-2 wheelers

-
ALSO READ
Replace old vehicles, adopt electric vehicles: NITI Aayog
Second phase of FAME scheme to push electric vehicles delayed by six months
Govt mulls setting up electric vehicle target for state public transporters
Auto makers propose a short-term plan for faster adoption of e-vehicles
Centre's target of all-electric vehicles possible only in 2050: Toyota
-
India can save about Rs 1.2 trillion of forex outgo towards oil imports every year by adopting a policy regime to promote electric two-wheelers, a report by Niti Aayog has said.
India has a lot to gain by converting its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs at the earliest, the report titled 'Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs): Towards A Policy Framework' suggested.
The report was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE'.
India has over 170 million two-wheelers, the report said, adding that if each of these vehicles consumes about half a litre of petrol per day, the total amount of petrol used by such vehicles works out to be about 34 billion litres.
"At Rs 70 per litre, this would cost about Rs 2.4 trillion. Even if we assume that 50 per cent of this is the cost of imported crude (as tax and other may be 50%), one may save Rs 1.2 trillion worth of imported oil," the report said.
It further said that there is a real possibility of getting this done in the next five to seven years.
"This would, however, require innovations, a policy regime that encourages access to latest technologies and a concerted effort by the Indian industry to achieve global competition through acquiring the necessary scale and using cutting edge technology," it noted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU