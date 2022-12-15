JUST IN
ICAR-IARI develop drought-tolerant, high-yielding chickpea 'Pusa JG 16'
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Madhya Pradesh govt targets jump on the 'India Innovation Index'
Warehousing and logistics supplies likely to double by 2030: Report
Loans of Rs 7.62 trillion provided to thermal power plants in India: Report
Credit Suisse says India growing faster than what official data shows
UHI to expand interoperability of health services, NHA invites comments
India's CAD in July-Sept qtr likely shot up on widening trade gap: Report
India may split planned mega refinery into several refineries: Reports
Wheat stocks to fall further by 13% but will be sufficient, says Centre
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Madhya Pradesh govt targets jump on the 'India Innovation Index'
icon-arrow-left
ICAR-IARI develop drought-tolerant, high-yielding chickpea 'Pusa JG 16'
Business Standard

India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more

Higher rapeseed production could help India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, cut expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils that cost the country a record $18.9 billion in the fiscal

Topics
India | cooking oil | farmers

Reuters 

NCDEX makes assaying of commodity mandatory at the time of delivery

Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.

Higher rapeseed production could help India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, cut expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils that cost the country a record $18.9 billion in the fiscal year to March 31, 2022.

India meets more than 70% of its cooking oil demand through imports of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine and Russia.

Farmers have so far planted rapeseed, which has the highest oil content among India's nine main oilseeds, on 8.8 million hectares, up from 8.1 million hectares a year earlier.

"The rapeseed area can go up to 9.4 to 9.5 million hectares this year, and that clearly suggests that rapeseed production will go up," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

"But weather conditions need to be favourable."

Last year, farmers planted rapeseed on 9.1 million hectares and harvested 11 million tonnes of the oilseed.

The early trend suggests that rapeseed production could touch a record 12 million tonnes, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil broker.

"We have expanded the rapeseed area as the crop gives us better returns," said Hajarilal Jaat, a farmer from Khandewat village in the north-western state of Rajasthan. Jaat has planted rapeseed on 31 acres this year, up from 19 acres last year.

But higher temperatures could reduce per hectare yields and limit the growth in the production, said Krishna Khandelwal, a trader based at Niwai in Rajasthan.

The crop needs lower temperature for higher yields, but temperature in the biggest producing north-western belt has been running 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, weather department data showed.


(This story has been corrected to change rapeseed area metric in fifth paragraph to hectares, not tonnes)

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.