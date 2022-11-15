JUST IN
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by Nov 25
States debt cost falls 12 bps to 7.67% on receding appetite from issuers
Next round of India-UK trade agreement talks in coming months: Com ministry
5.8 million metric tonne paddy procured, says Haryana Dy CM Chautala
Centre to sanction Rs 6,600 cr in Mizoram for highway projects, says CM
Hardeep Singh Puri NBCC to equip itself to maximise its opportunities
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank chiefs ahead of monetary policy
India's exports contract for first time in 2 years; imports moderate
Highway construction pace in Oct falls 20% YoY in another month of decline
Create state-of-art digital experience for G20 meetings: UGC asks colleges
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Focus is to capture, not halt, carbon emissions: Coal min Pralhad Joshi
Business Standard

India has potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel: IATA executive

India is among the countries that has the largest potential to produce SAF, which will be a key enabler for the global airlines industry in reducing emissions, according to an IATA executive

Topics
Aviation fuel | IATA | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

India is among the countries that has the largest potential to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which will be a key enabler for the global airlines industry in reducing emissions, according to an IATA executive.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of international airlines.

Sebastian Mikosz, Senior Vice President for Environment & Sustainability at IATA, on Tuesday also suggested extending incentives for entities to enter the market for production of SAF.

At a media roundtable here, Mikosz said that India is one of the countries which has the largest potential in producing SAF.

Airlines will buy SAF, which is expected to account for around 65 per cent of decarbonisation and will be a key enabler in reducing emissions, he added.

For production of SAF, there should be access to feedstock like biomass, he said and added that environmental problem has to be tackled at the global level.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said the government is working on mandating blending of jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel as the country works on ways to reduce emissions.

"We are committed to reducing emissions by fossil fuels... the (civil aviation) ministry is working closely with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on the issues related to SAF," he said.

Elaborating on SAF, he said there are two important things -- the feed stock and production.

"Do we have as a country adequate feedstock for producing SAF? Are there technologies in place, proven, time-tested which will be able to produce SAF in quantities? And if I may say at a price the airlines can afford," Bansal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aviation fuel

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.