India Inc's overseas direct investment in June doubles at $2.8 bn

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
The overseas direct investment of domestic companies more than doubled to USD 2.80 billion in June this year, according to RBI data.
India Inc had invested USD 1.39 billion in overseas ventures in the year-ago month.
However, on a month-on-month basis, the investment was lower by over 58 per cent from USD 6.71 billion in May 2021, as per the RBI data on outward investments by Indian firms.
Of the total investment during June 2021, USD 1.17 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantee, USD 1.21 billion was given as loan, while the equity investment stood at USD 426.84 million.
Among the major investors included Tata Steel USD 1 billion in a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore; Wipro USD 787.5 million in a wholly owned unit in the US; and Tata Power USD 131.25 million in a fully owned unit in Mauritius.
Reliance Industries invested USD 56 million in agriculture and mining based WOS in Singapore; Interglobe Enterprises invested USD 51.5 million in a joint venture in the UK; ONGC Videsh Ltd USD 48.31 million in a JV in Mozambique and Paharpur Cooling Towers USD 48 million in a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore.
Among others were Tata Communications' USD 50 million in WOS in Singapore; ONGC Videsh invested USD 48.70 million in a JV in Russia; and WNS Global Services invested USD 45 million in a JV in the Netherlands.
The RBI said the data is provisional and subject to change on online based reporting by the authorised dealer banks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU