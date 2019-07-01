India lowers tariff for KG Basin pipeline network by 64% to Rs 16.14 mmbtu

India has fixed about 64 per cent lower tariff for the Krishna Godavari basin gas pipeline network at Rs 16.14 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), according to an order by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The previous tariff was Rs 45.32 and India's biggest pipeline operator, GAIL, had proposed a revision to Rs 47.20 /mmbtu for the pipeline network that begins from Krishna Godavari basin in the east coast, the order issued late on Friday said.

However, the Board has fixed tariffs for Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur pipeline in line with GAIL's proposal.

The new tariffs are applicable from Monday.

