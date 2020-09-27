India opens anti-subsidy probe Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper, tube imports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - is investigating of tubes and pipes from Malaysia, and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.

The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.

The probe covers shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

"The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, and collectively account for more than 90% of total imports of subject goods," the circular said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by William Mallard)

