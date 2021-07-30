India's Apr-June fiscal deficit narrows to Rs 2.7 trn as tax receipts rise

India's federal for the April-June quarter narrowed to Rs 2.74 trillion ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.

The during the same period had widened to Rs 6.62 trillion last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades.

Net tax receipts in the first three months to end-June rose to Rs 4.13 trillion ($55.51 billion), from Rs 1.35 trillion during the same period in the previous fiscal year, while government spending marginally rose to Rs 8.21 trillion, from Rs 8.16 trillion, the data showed.

The government of India has received Rs 5.4 trillion (27.7% of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to June 2021 comprising Rs 4.12 trillion tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 1.27 trillion of non-tax revenue and Rs 7,402 crore of non-debt capital receipts. Non-debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans Rs 3,406 crore and disinvestment proceeds of Rs 3,996 crore.

Rs. 1,17,524 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by government of India up to this period.

"Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 8,21,644 crore (23.6% of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs. 7,10,148 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 1,11,496 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 1,84,295 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 1,00,090 crore is on account of Major Subsidies," said Ministry of Finance in a statement.

($1 = 74.3970 Indian rupees)

