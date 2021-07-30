India's Apr-June fiscal deficit narrows to Rs 2.7 trn as tax receipts rise

-
ALSO READ
States' fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.3% of GDP in fiscal 2022: Report
With off-budget borrowings, FY22 fiscal deficit rises to 6.9%: Report
Fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report
Reining in fiscal deficit key to India keeping investment grade rating: S&P
India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target
-
India's federal fiscal deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed to Rs 2.74 trillion ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.
The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to Rs 6.62 trillion last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades.
Net tax receipts in the first three months to end-June rose to Rs 4.13 trillion ($55.51 billion), from Rs 1.35 trillion during the same period in the previous fiscal year, while government spending marginally rose to Rs 8.21 trillion, from Rs 8.16 trillion, the data showed.
($1 = 74.3970 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU