India's crude steel output grows 18% to 118 MT in 2021, says worldsteel

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
India's steel output expected to jump 18% to 120 MT in FY22: MoS Steel
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil prices fall to $74 on risk-averse mood, US Gulf output
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
-
India's crude steel production rose by nearly 18 per cent to 118 million tonne (MT) in 2021, while world leader China recorded a 3 per cent decline to 1 032.8 MT, according to worldsteel.
India, which is the second largest steel producing nation, had manufactured 100.3 MT steel in 2020 and China had produced 1 064.7 MT of steel in the same year, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its report.
"Total world crude steel production was 1,950.5 MT in 2021, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to 1 880.4 MT in 2020," the global industry body said.
According to the report, in 2021, Japan produced 96.3 MT steel as against 83.2 MT in 2020. The United States' output was at 86 MT compared to 72.7MT a year ago.
While Russia produced 76 MT steel, South Korea produced 70.6 MT, Turkey 40.4 MT, Germany 40.1 MT, Brazil 36 MT and Iran produced 28.5 MT steel in 2021.
Out of 1,950.5 MT, the top ten steel producing countries jointly produced 1,624.8 MT, the rest came in from other steel producing member nations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU