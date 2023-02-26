JUST IN
GDP growth seen below 5% in December quarter on a normalising base
India offers many tailwind opportunities in various sectors: McKinsey India
Health Ministry starts 'chintan shivirs' for drug regulators, policymakers
K'taka govt employees' union demands 7th Pay Commission, threatens strike
Uncertain future for EV dealers as manufacturers face subsidy halt
Digital economy can contribute 25% GDP, reach $7 trn by FY29: K V Kamath
PM to inaugurate Shivamogga airport, other projects in Karnataka on Feb 27
Centre asks states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode
Haryana govt initiates climate-smart agriculture in 1,669 villages
India's economic growth appears to be very fragile: RBI MPC member Varma
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India offers many tailwind opportunities in various sectors: McKinsey India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GDP growth seen below 5% in December quarter on a normalising base

RBI survey of 41 forecasters pegs median growth at 4.6%, within a 4-6.9% range; NSO's revision of GDP data of the past years along with second advance estimates for FY23 could upend forecasts

Topics
Indian Economy | India GDP | agriculture sector

Asit Ranjan Mishra 

Economic growth, GDP

India’s economic growth may show a lower than 5 per cent print in the December quarter of FY23 on a normalising base, even though many high frequency indicators point to a sequential improvement in performance.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 19:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.