India's fuel sales recover in June as states ease lockdown restrictions

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoline and gasoil sales rose in June compared with a month earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday, as states across the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions as cases fell.
Gasoline sales by state refiners rose 29.4%, while diesel sales were up 18.5% in June compared with May, the data showed. Sales had declined by about a fifth in May from a month earlier due to lockdowns across the country.
Sales of gasoline were up 5.7% from the same period in the previous year, but diesel sales were down 1.8%, the data showed.
