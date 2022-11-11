Industrial production grows 3.1% in September, mining output up 4.6%: Data

India's industrial production grew 3.1 per cent in September, according to official data released on Friday.

The (IIP) had grown 4.4 per cent in September 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.8 per cent in September 2022.

The mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation increased 11.6 per cent during the month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)