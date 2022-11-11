Industrial production grows 3.1% in September, mining output up 4.6%: Data

-
ALSO READ
Retail inflation marginally eases to 7.01% in June; IIP grows 19.6% in May
India's retail inflation stays above 7%; IIP growth hits 12-month high
From IIP to inflation: Here's a status check on the Indian economy
TMS Ep215: IIP & inflation, HDFC Bank, Martin Wolf, moving averages
ESIC scheme adds 1.49 million new members in May, says NSO report
-
India's industrial production grew 3.1 per cent in September, according to official data released on Friday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 4.4 per cent in September 2021.
As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.8 per cent in September 2022.
The mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation increased 11.6 per cent during the month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU