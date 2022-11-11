JUST IN
Industrial production grows 3.1% in September, mining output up 4.6%: Data
Rs 3-trillion road projects to be completed in Northeast by 2024: Gadkari
India looks to strengthen ties with US with greater vigour: FM Sitharaman
Piyush Goyal pitches for PPP model to revamp Cottage Emporium
Sitharaman, Yellen urge bilateral cooperation amid geopolitical uncertainty
'Debt distress, climate action to be challenges for India as G20 President'
Visiting India at a pivotal moment for global economy: US Treasury Secy
How Bengaluru Airport's new terminal is like a walk in the garden
India sends more vacuum gasoil to US as the West shuns Russian oil
Soring wheat rates could prompt price-cooling measures, say govt sources
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rs 3-trillion road projects to be completed in Northeast by 2024: Gadkari
Business Standard

Industrial production grows 3.1% in September, mining output up 4.6%: Data

The mining output rose 4.6% and power generation increased 11.6% during the month

Topics
IIP | Index of Industrial Production | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

indian economy
As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.8 per cent in September 2022

India's industrial production grew 3.1 per cent in September, according to official data released on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 4.4 per cent in September 2021.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.8 per cent in September 2022.

The mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation increased 11.6 per cent during the month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IIP

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.