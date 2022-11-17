JUST IN
What is going wrong with Indian exports?
Global freight rates down 30% YoY; steel, auto, and pharma to benefit
Education loan disbursal target for FY23 set at 13.5% lower than FY22: Rpt
Warning signal for economy as headline inflation heads to high core
Indian space business: An exciting field or a bubble about to burst?
India, GCC group to launch free trade pact negotiations on Nov 24
Top headlines: Windfall tax on crude hiked, India's 1st export contraction
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years
Govt may review blanket ban on broken rice exports if procurement steadies
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
What is going wrong with Indian exports?
Business Standard

India's oilmeal exports rise 38.45% to 1.98 MT during Apr-Oct period: SEA

Major exporting destinations were South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and Taiwan

Topics
Oilmeal exports | Oilmeals | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

oilmeal
The country had exported 14.33 lakh tonnes of oilmeal in the same period of the previous financial year

The country's export of oilmeal, used as animal feed, rose 38.45 per cent to 19.84 lakh tonnes during the April-October period of the current fiscal on sharp rise in shipment of rapeseed meal, industry body SEA said on Thursday.

The country had exported 14.33 lakh tonnes of oilmeal in the same period of the previous financial year.

According to Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), out of the total oilmeal exports, the shipment of rapeseed meal doubled to 13.41 lakh tonnes during the April-October period of the current fiscal, from 6.58 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Export of rapeseed meal rose sharply on account of a record crop and crushing that resulted in highest processing and availability of the commodity, it said.

Currently, India is the most competitive supplier of rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other Far East Countries at USD 295 per tonne FOB (freight on board), while rapeseed meal Hamburg ex-mill was quoted at USD 363 per tonne, it added.

Export of groundnut extraction too rose to 9,632 tonnes during April-October of this fiscal, from 1,390 tonnes in the year-ago period.

However, there was a decline in export of other oilmeal in the said period.

Exports of soyabean extraction remained lower at 1.62 lakh tonne during April-October period of the 2022-23 fiscal, as compared to 1.76 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Similarly, export of rice bran extraction declined to 2.81 lakh tonnes from 4.01 lakh tonnes, while that of castorseed extraction shipments fell to 1.89 lakh tonnes from 1.96 lakh tonnes in the said period.

Major exporting destinations were South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oilmeal exports

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 15:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.