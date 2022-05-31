India's per capita income remains below pre-Covid level in 2021-22

-
India's annual per capita income at constant prices remained below the pre-COVID level at Rs 91,481 in 2021-22, official data showed on Tuesday.
However, the per capita income based on Net National Income (NNI) at constant price grew by 7.5 per cent in FY22 over the previous year.
The per capita income at constant price was Rs 94,270 in 2019-20 before it dipped to Rs 85,110 in 2020-21 on account of the disruption in economic activities caused by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
At current prices, the per capita income rose by 18.3 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh during in 2021-22 fiscal.
The per capita income at current prices had dipped to Rs 1.27 lakh in 2020-21 from Rs 1.32 lakh in 2019-20.
The per-capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.
