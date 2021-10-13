India's September fuel demand steady, rising oil prices cloud outlook

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
India's September fuel consumption crawled higher month-on-month as economic activity continued to ramp up, government data showed on Wednesday, but soaring global oil prices could stall a recovery in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.92 million tonnes last month, up slightly from August and 5.2% higher than in September 2020, data on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed.
But overall, consumption was still 1.7% below September 2019.
Monsoon rains and shipping constraints had prompted a dip in consumption in August.
Petrol sales slipped 3.5% from August, but climbed 6% year-on-year and 9.5% from September 2019.
Increased personal mobility drove petrol demand, "which has clearly moved above pre-COVID levels", said Hetal Gandhi, director at CRISIL Research.
Consumption of diesel, which usual accounts for about 40% of refined fuel sales, also eased 1.7% month-on-month to 5.51 million tonnes, and was 5.6% lower compared with September 2019.
But diesel sales rose slightly from the same period last year.
"While overall diesel demand still remains below pre-COVID levels, a recovery is in line with a rush ahead of the festive season," Gandhi added.
However, soaring global crude prices could slow the rebound, with India signalling late last month that elevated global oil prices could also speed up the transition to alternative energy sources. [O/R]
"I see a gradual recovery in demand from here, but high oil prices could pose a serious problem for Indian consumers," Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq said.
Versus a year ago, sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased 4.5% to 2.36 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.11 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 7.2%, while fuel oil use rose 21%.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU